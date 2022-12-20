 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
alert top story

Pima County prosecutors awaiting final report in death of jail inmate who was Tasered

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Four months after a Pima County Jail inmate died after being shocked with a Taser, the Pima County Attorney’s Office said the incident is still under review.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said the investigation by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is largely complete, but investigators are awaiting the final report, which the county attorney’s office needs in order to review the case and decide on how to proceed.

On August 16, Pima County corrections officers attempted to move Wade Welch, 37, from one housing unit to another and he reportedly refused to enter his assigned cell, a critical incident team news release said.

One of the officers then discharged their department-issued Taser while they attempted to physically restrain Welch, firing both cartridges with little effect, the news release said. Welch reportedly continued to be combative and grabbed the officer’s Taser before being taken to the ground.

People are also reading…

While on the ground, Welch refused to place his hands behind his back and a corrections officer discharged his Taser, with little effect again, the news release said. Another officer then placed the Taser directly on Welch’s skin and activated it.

Officers were eventually able to put a spit hood on Welch and placed him in handcuffs. As they put him in a restraint chair, Welch reportedly became combative and refused to comply to commands, resulting in another officer placing a Taser on his leg and activating it.

Welch became unresponsive and officers rendered aid. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“County Attorney Conover has made a commitment to the community that PCAO will always take the time needed to fully investigate crimes and making decisions that are right and not rushed,” the news release said.

County attorney officials said they can’t discuss the facts about the case.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China battles unprecedented wave of Covid cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News