Baja and Jones, one-year-old Labrador retriever brothers, are the latest additions to the Pima County Courthouse Dog Program.
The dogs will comfort vulnerable crime victims at Pima County Superior, Justice and Juvenile courts, as well as at the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center. They'll sit with victims during forensic interviews, trials, on the witness stand and more.
The program, founded by the Pima County Attorney's Office in October 2012, was the first of its kind in the county but is part of a growing trend among criminal justice agencies, according to the County Attorney's Office.
"This program in Pima County has made a significant and positive impact on the experience of many crime victims,” Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall said. “Now that Russell has retired, we are thrilled to have Jones and Baja on our team to provide invaluable support and solace to even more victims who have experienced horrific crimes.”
The retrievers are joining Blake, another Labrador in the program who's been comforting victims at the Southern Arizona Children's Advocacy Center. The program's first courthouse dog, Russell, retired.
The dogs respond to more than 100 commands and are known for their calm dispositions. They were raised and trained by an accredited organization in New Mexico.
The County Attorney's Office expects Baja and Jones to help hundreds of people in their new roles.