Pima County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of an officer-involved shooting near West Irvington Road and South Frank Avenue. 

 By Stephanie Casanova Arizona Daily Star

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are currently on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Tucson's southwest side, officials said. 

The suspect was not injured and was taken into custody, said  Deputy Marissa Hernandez, spokeswoman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department. 

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Irvington Road and South Frank Avenue, west of West Ajo Way, Hernandez said.

Irvington Road between Frank Avenue and Camino Verde is closed. The sheriff's department is asking drivers to find alternate routes. 

There are no outstanding suspects.

No other information was available. This story will be updated.

