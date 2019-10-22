Ryan Fuller

A Pima County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart in Oro Valley, officials said.

Ryan Fuller, 35, turned himself in to the Oro Valley Police Department on Monday and was booked into the Pima County jail, said Carmen Trevizo, a department spokeswoman.

He was arrested on suspicion of one count of organized retail theft and four counts of fraudulent schemes.

Fuller is suspected of shoplifting more than once at the Walmart near East Tangerine Road and North Oracle Road, Trevizo said.

“Basically it was like a barcode switch,” she said. “He was allegedly scanning barcodes that were not consistent with the product.”

The Police Department published a Facebook post last week asking the public to help identify a man suspected of shoplifting, Trevizo said.

The post was taken down after Fuller identified himself as the person they were looking for.

Fuller was placed on administrative leave Monday pending an investigation by the Sheriff’s Department, said Deputy Daniel Jelineo, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

He has been with the department for just over three years, Jelineo said.

The Oro Valley Police Department investigation is ongoing.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.