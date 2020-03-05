Pima County Sheriff's Office IDs pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Sahuarita

Officials have released the name of the man who died Friday after being hit by a truck about 30 miles southwest of Tucson.

Around 5:30 p.m., Pima County deputies responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on West McGee Ranch Road about three miles west of South Mission Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Jose Guillen, 26, a Mexican citizen, was found dead at the scene, the department said.

Deputies say a person driving a white Dodge Ram truck with multiple occupants hit the man then fled the scene.

The investigation is still active and no arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

