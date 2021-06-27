Pima County Sheriff's Department confirm shooting

Deputies are investigating a shooting near Chapala Drive and Paseo del Norte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
According to a community alert provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Details are limited, and officials are asking people to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.