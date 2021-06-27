 Skip to main content
Pima County Sheriff's Department confirm shooting
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Deputies are investigating a shooting near Chapala Drive and Paseo del Norte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to a community alert provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited, and officials are asking people to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

