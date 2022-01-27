 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County Sheriff's Department helps arrest homicide suspects
alert

Pima County Sheriff's Department helps arrest homicide suspects

William Rice, 46, and Christina Harnish, 45, are facing charges of first-degree murder. 

 Courtesy Pima County Sheriff's Department

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department helped arrest two people in connection with a 2017 murder in Maryland.

Christina Harnish, 45, and William Rice, 46, were found in the area of West Orange Grove Road and North San Joaquin Avenue at a homeless camp on Jan. 26, deputies said. The Fugitive Investigation Strike Team received tips and conducted surveillance in the area before locating and arresting the suspects.

Harnish and Rice are accused in the homicide of Megan Tilman, deputies said. In October 2017, remains of Tilman were found along the shoreline in Shady Side, Maryland. The case was under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Both suspects face charges of first degree murder and await extradition to Maryland, deputies said.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News