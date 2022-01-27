Pima County Sheriff's Department helps arrest homicide suspects

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department helped arrest two people in connection with a 2017 murder in Maryland.

Christina Harnish, 45, and William Rice, 46, were found in the area of West Orange Grove Road and North San Joaquin Avenue at a homeless camp on Jan. 26, deputies said. The Fugitive Investigation Strike Team received tips and conducted surveillance in the area before locating and arresting the suspects.

Harnish and Rice are accused in the homicide of Megan Tilman, deputies said. In October 2017, remains of Tilman were found along the shoreline in Shady Side, Maryland. The case was under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Both suspects face charges of first degree murder and await extradition to Maryland, deputies said.