Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating double homicide

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Tucson’s south side Sunday morning.
On June 12 just after 7 a.m., deputies found two male victims with trauma injuries after being called a shooting in the 9700 block of South Oak Canyon Lane, off of East Old Vail Road south of the Tucson International Airport, a news release from the department said. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the dead men are being withheld until relatives can be notified.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.