 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating double homicide

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Tucson’s south side Sunday morning.

On June 12 just after 7 a.m., deputies found two male victims with trauma injuries after being called a shooting in the 9700 block of South Oak Canyon Lane, off of East Old Vail Road south of the Tucson International Airport, a news release from the department said. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the dead men are being withheld until relatives can be notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New study finds the human brain runs much hotter than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News