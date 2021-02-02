Pima County Sheriff's Department released name of deputy who fatally shot man

Pima County Sheriff's investigators at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting near the intersection of Positano Way and Paseo De Angel northwest of Tucson on Jan. 20, 2021. One adult male was transported to the hospital. The incident which took place just prior to 7am.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released the name of the deputy who killed a man January 20 on Tucson's northwest side.

Deputy Gilbert Caudillo, who has been a deputy with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for 20 years, was placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated, which is standard procedure, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

Claudillo shot and killed Bradley Alexander Lewis, 19, after they say Lewis fled a traffic stop and rammed a patrol vehicle.

Around 3:30 a.m. on January 20, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Morning Jewel Place near North La Cholla Boulevard and West Overton Road to reports of a man attempting to break into vehicles, the department said.

Deputies got a description of the suspect, Lewis, and of his car, and just before 7 a.m. they conducted a traffic stop on a residential road near North Shannon Road and West Orange Grove Road.

Lewis drove away to a nearby house where he rammed a patrol vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies tried to detain Lewis, then Claudillo fired his weapon, the department said. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's department continues to investigate the incident.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

