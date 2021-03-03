 Skip to main content
Pima County Sheriff's Department seeks information on car involved in fatal shooting
Pima County Sheriff's Department seeks information on car involved in fatal shooting

  • Updated

The sheriff's department is looking for this car involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on the south side on Feb. 25.

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

The sheriff's department is looking for a car involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on the south side on Feb. 25.

At about 6 p.m., deputies responded to East Michigan Street and South Contractors Way for a report of a shooting. While en route they learned a man had been shot and driven to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives learned that Luis Lopez, 42, was driving south on Contractors Way at East Tennessee Street with a passenger, when a vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed and shot Lopez. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late 1990s to early 2000s white Hyundai Sonata with dark tinted windows, silver colored front driver-side quarter panel and two gray primer painted areas on the passenger side.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME.

