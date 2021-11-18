Pima County Sheriff's Department working critical incident on Tucson's south side

Arizona Daily Star
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is working a critical incident on Tucson's south side and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
The incident, which the department did not release any details about Thursday afternoon, occurred in the area of Palo Verde Road and Julian Drive, near Interstate 10.
The Sheriff's Department asks motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.
