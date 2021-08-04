Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigating inmate death

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an inmate on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Cruz Patino, 22, died after being taken to a local hospital, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

At 6 a.m. on Aug. 3, a corrections officer was told an inmate needed medical attention. Patino was found unresponsive in his cell and staff administered life saving measures, the news release said.

There were no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances, the news release said.

Patino was booked into Pima County Jail on July 30 and was brought in on a warrant by the Tucson Police Department, the news release said. He had been under detoxification protocols, as directed by the medical staff.

The investigation is ongoing.