Pima County sheriffs investigating reports of shots fired

A man was transported to a hospital after reports of a shooting on Tucson's southwest side, officials said.
Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of West Irvington Place, northwest of West Irvington Road and South Mission Road, said James Allerton, department spokesman.
No one has been arrested in connection to the incident.
Deputies continue to investigate.
