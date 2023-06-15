The Pima County Superior Court is asking for the public’s input regarding the five applicants who applied for the two court commissioner vacancies.

Seven candidates were interviewed for the positions on Tuesday by the court’s selection committee, a court news release said. Out of those seven, the committee selected the following attorneys for a final interview:

• Derek Koltunovich

• Victoria Otto

• Edina Strum

• Michael Vampotic

• Nathan Wade

A court commissioner works in either the Superior or Juvenile Court complex and are assigned to cases that involve family law, child support and enforcement, probate and guardianship, juvenile law, protection orders and civil mental health matters, the news release said.

The two vacancies are due to Randi Burnett being moved up to a judge in the Superior Court by Gov. Hobbs and the pending retirement of Deborah Pratte.

The public is invited to submit comments about the applicants no later than 2 p.m. on June 19. Written comments can be sent to the Human Resources department of the Superior Court by emailing humanresources@sc.pima.gov.

Superior Court Presiding Judge Jeffrey T. Bergin and Juvenile Court Presiding Judge Michael Butler will announce the appointments after their interviews with the finalists later that same week.