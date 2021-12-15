Pima County suspends charges for simple drug possession amid COVID surge

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has announced new drug possession charging policies designed to protect staff and people detained at the Pima County Jail against the virus.

As of Dec. 14, the Pima County Attorney’s Office will not charge people arrested for simple drug possession, paraphernalia or related personal-use incidents to prevent taking them to the Pima County Jail and risking their health, the health of jail staff and the health of the jail population, Conover said in a statement.

“A sizeable percentage of [society] has expressed disinterest in the vaccine, depriving us of the herd immunity that would have put this virus behind us,” Conover said. “COVID is now spreading inside the jail, putting people there at risk. The health and safety of our community are paramount.”

Similar to former Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall’s policy issued in March 2020, Conover’s policy does not apply to people who have been arrested for both simple possession and an additional felony offense.

Conover said agencies should deflect people to drug treatment and her office is ready to set up emergency deflection training for agencies.