A Pinal County man was sentenced to 280 years in prison for his actions within a file-sharing network known for the distribution of child pornography, officials say.
Michael Huntoon, 40, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minor and dangerous crimes against children for obtaining thousands of photos of minors, some as young as five years old, a Pinal County Attorney's Office news release said.
In 2015, Phoenix-area police detectives discovered Huntoon published images and videos exploiting children during an investigation into the source of illegal content found on the peer-to-peer file sharing network.
Authorities searched Huntoon's Apache Junction home where they found a laptop, cell phone and tablet filled with thousands of images. He was arrested on Oct. 28, 2015.
Huntoon was sentenced on Jan. 9.
To report child exploitation contact the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (623) 466-1835. To report an incident online, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber tipline.