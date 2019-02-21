A 17-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges after a deadly crash while fleeing deputies this week in Pinal County, authorities say.
Juan Sanchez, 17, was identified Thursday as the driver in the crash that killed two 18 year olds — Amonte Deshawn Jones of Mesa and Chase James Bulmahn of San Tan Valley — as well as another passenger who was 16 years old. The name of the 16-year-old boy was not released by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
None of the passengers killed in the wreck was wearing a seat belt, officials say.
The crash happened about 11 a.m. on Feb. 19 after a Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to stop a car for an expired temporary vehicle registration and speeding, a department news release said.
Sanchez led deputies on a short chase before losing control and crashing into a concrete barricade.
Sanchez, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries. He told deputies of being under the influence of marijuana during the incident, officials say.
Deputies then discovered marijuana, drugs, a large amount of cash, an AR-15 rifle, one MP40 sub-machine gun, a shotgun and two handguns inside the car, the news release said.
Sanchez is being held in Pinal County jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony flight.