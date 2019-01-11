A Pinal County Sheriff's detention officer was arrested this morning for sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old, officials say.
The detention officer, whose name has not been released, was put on administrative leave after being arrested by the Mesa Police Department, said Pinal County Sheriff's spokesperson Navideh Forghani.
The officer has been with the Pinal County Sheriff's department since April 2009. Both Mesa Police and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office are conducting investigations, which could lead to more charges being filed.
There is no more information at this time.