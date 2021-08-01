Poilce ID man killed in Pedestrian Collision

Tucson police have identified the man who was killed in a pedestrian collision on East Broadway on Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, Nicholas James Hernandez, 32, died after being taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 9 p.m., officers arrived at the 6300 block of East Broadway after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Police determined that before the crash, Hernandez had allegedly shoplifted from a business on the northeast corner of East Broadway and North Wilmot Road, the news release said.

Hernandez was seen running from the business and into the westbound roadway when he was struck by a silver 2003 Nissan Sentra, police said. Hernandez ran into the roadway 75 feet east of a marked crosswalk.

The driver of the Nissan stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officer determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.