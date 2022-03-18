 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poilce investigate slaying of 31-year-old man in midtown Tucson
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating the slaying of a 31-year-old man in midtown early Thursday. 

Richard Preselino Wojtasik was found around 3:20 a.m. after police were called to an apartment complex at 3660 E. Third Street, near Speedway and Alvernon Way, for a report of a shooting. 

Officers performed CPR, but Wojtasik was pronounced dead at the scene. 

As of Friday, detectives were still working to determine what led to the homicide and no other information was immediately available. 

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

