 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police are investigating a homicide in midtown Tucson
alert top story

Police are investigating a homicide in midtown Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened in midtown Saturday night.

Alexander Ian Jacobs, 31, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were working in the area of the 4600 block of East Speedway when they heard several gunshots, police said. They found Jacobs in a nearby parking lot with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Through interviews, detectives learned Jacobs was in a fight in the parking lot before the shooting, police said.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Those with information are asked to call 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Dog walks miles to Pima Animal Care Center after escaping from home

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News