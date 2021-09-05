Police are investigating a homicide in midtown Tucson

Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened in midtown Saturday night.

Alexander Ian Jacobs, 31, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were working in the area of the 4600 block of East Speedway when they heard several gunshots, police said. They found Jacobs in a nearby parking lot with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Through interviews, detectives learned Jacobs was in a fight in the parking lot before the shooting, police said.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Those with information are asked to call 88-CRIME.