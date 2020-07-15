Police arrest 2 men in woman's slaying at south-side Tucson park
top story

Police arrest 2 men in woman's slaying at south-side Tucson park

  • Updated

Kevin Harris, left, and Chadrick Joe are facing murder charges in connection with fatal shooting.

 Tucson Police Department

Two men are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the recent shooting death of a woman at a south-side Tucson park.

Kevin Harris, 31, and Chadrick Joe, 21, were booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of killing Tara A. Hufault, 29, when the three met for a prearranged meeting that was "drug related," the Tucson Police Department said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. June 28 to a report of gunfire at Rodeo Park, 5001 S. Nogales Highway, and found Hufault shot in the park's southern parking lot.

Medics tried to revive the victim but she died at a hospital a short time later, police said in a July 15 news release.

The suspects were captured July 13 by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force and Tucson police officers, the news release said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News