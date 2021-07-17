 Skip to main content
Police arrest man in connection to southside homicide
Jose Quintero was found by police on July 16. 

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

Tucson Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide July 6 on the city’s south side, officials said.

Through interviews, forensic evidence and help from the public, police arrested Jose Quintero, 35, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.

On July 6, officers arrived at the 5100 block of South Fletcher Avenue and found Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, dead near railroad tracks with signs of trauma, police said.

Police and SWAT personnel served a search warrant in the 400 block of East Thoroughbred Street on July 16, the news release said. Quintero was at a residence and taken into custody without incident.

After completing interviews and collecting additional evidence, Quintero was booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of second degree murder, kidnapping, abandoning a dead body, theft of mean of transportation and prohibited possessor, police said.

