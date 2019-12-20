Police arrest man in slaying of 19-year-old man during house party in Tucson

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 19-year-old man during a house party on Tucson's north side last month, police say.

Marcos-Angelo Fimbres, 21, faces a murder charge in the Nov. 16 shooting of Adbullahi Mohamed Abdullahi at a home in the 2400 block of Loretta Drive, a Tucson police news release said.

At about 3:30 a.m. police responded to a shooting at the party where they found Abdullahi with gunshot wounds in the front yard. The home is west of East Grant and North Country Club roads.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined Abdullahi along with other juveniles and young adults were at the party when shots were fired during a fight outside and Abdullahi was struck. Most witnesses fled the scene while others spoke to detectives, the news release said.

Last week, detectives identified Fimbres and obtained an arrest warrant. He was arrested on Dec. 11 in midtown and booked at the Pima County jail.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

