Police arrested a man Thursday on Tucson's east side who is suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo bank on Feb. 4.
Steven Philbrook, 32, is suspected of robbing the 2825 N. Campbell Avenue bank location, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Philbrook is also suspected of robbing another nearby business the same day, said Franciso Magos, a Tucson police spokesperson. No weapon was seen during either robbery, and police aren't releasing information on what was stolen.
Philbrook was the only suspect, and evidence of the robberies were found on his person, said Magos.
Magos said police were able to locate Philbrook thanks to tips from the public. Philbrook was booked into Pima County jail on robbery charges.
No further information has been released.