Police arrest woman in killing of Tucson man

A Tucson woman has been arrested in connection with the killing of man inside his apartment, police say.
Jessica Siegfried, 36, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of facing first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the death of 34-year-old Angel Essono. His body was found in his apartment Tuesday "with obvious signs of trauma" during a police welfare check. Essono's body was found after a caller said she “responded to an acquaintance’s apartment after not hearing from him for some time and received no answer at the door," a police news release said.
On Thursday, the investigation led detectives to Siegfried. Police say a search of her home in the 2400 block of North Oracle Road linked Siegfried to Essono's apartment, police said.
Siegfried was booked into the Pima County jail.
