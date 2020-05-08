You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest woman in killing of Tucson man
Jessica Siegfried, 36, was arrested in the death of Angel Essono in Tucson. 

A Tucson woman has been arrested in connection with the killing of man inside his apartment, police say.

Jessica Siegfried, 36, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of facing first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the death of 34-year-old Angel Essono. His body was found in his apartment Tuesday "with obvious signs of trauma"  during a police welfare check. Essono's body was found after a caller said she “responded to an acquaintance’s apartment after not hearing from him for some time and received no answer at the door," a police news release said. 

On Thursday, the investigation led detectives to Siegfried. Police say a search of her home in the 2400 block of North Oracle Road linked Siegfried to Essono's apartment, police said.

Siegfried was booked into the Pima County jail. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

