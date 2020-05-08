Police arrest woman in killing of Tucson man

Jessica Siegfried, 36, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of facing first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the death of 34-year-old Angel Essono. His body was found in his apartment Tuesday "with obvious signs of trauma" during a police welfare check. Essono's body was found after a caller said she “responded to an acquaintance’s apartment after not hearing from him for some time and received no answer at the door," a police news release said.