Bomb threat ties up midtown Tucson traffic

An intersection in midtown Tucson was shut down Wednesday following a bomb threat.

The intersection of East Broadway and Columbus Boulevard was closed to all traffic for several hours.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. when Tucson police located a stolen vehicle in the area. The Tucson Police Department said officers evacuated the area, including the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona building, after the suspect made threats.

TPD SWAT, the bomb squad and hostage negotiators were on scene and just before 5 p.m., the department reported that the suspect was detained and no injuries were reported.

A witness said she saw police chasing a maroon SUV when it crashed in the area and was quickly surrounded by officers with their guns drawn.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

