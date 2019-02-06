Tucson police released the names of the married couple involved in an apparent murder-suicide at an east-side apartment Tuesday.
At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check at the complex on 160 N. Pantano Road, near East Broadway, where they found 60-year-old Steven Ross and Cheryl Ross, 59, dead from gunshot wounds.
It appears Steven shot Cheryl before turning the gun on himself, a police news release said.
Officers were called to the residence after one of them did not show up for work.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.