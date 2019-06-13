Tucson police have identified the man who died after being shot and later ejected from a vehicle during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 19 Wednesday night.
Luis Puente, 24, was with two men inside an apartment when he was injured in a shooting at about 9 p.m., police say.
When officers responded to the complex in the 200 block of West Valencia Road, near South 12th Avenue, they found the empty apartment along with several shell casings in the parking lot, a police news release said.
A short time later, a two-vehicle rollover crash was reported on I-19, north of Valencia. Officers found Puente and the two men were ejected from one of the vehicles.
Puente was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a hospital.
The two others suffered serious injuries and were also taken to a hospital. Detectives later identified one of them as a known gang member, police said.
Detectives determined that one of the men with Puente reported the shooting, but they decided to take Puente to a hospital. As they traveled along I-19 at a high rate of speed, the driver lost control and struck the second vehicle causing both to rollover in a desert area.
Two people in the second vehicle suffered minor injures. They were not associated with the men, according to the news release.
There are currently no suspects in custody as of Thursday night.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.