Police ID man in Christmas Day carjacking, crash in downtown Tucson

The man accused of carjacking another man and crashing the vehicle in downtown Tucson on Christmas Day has been booked into jail, police say.

Gaspar Torres-Palomares, who is in his 20s, faces four felony charges related to assault of a 63-year-old man in the 3700 block of North Park Avenue and subsequent crash.

Officers determined Torres-Palomares was under the influence of alcohol or drugs before crashing the stolen vehicle near West Congress Street and North Granada Avenue, about five miles away from the initial assault.

The 63-year-old man was treated at a hospital for injuries sustained during the attack, police said.

Torres-Palomares was also hospitalized before being booked into the Pima County Jail.

