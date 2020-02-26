Police ID man killed in shooting on Tucson's south side

A man was killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side early Wednesday morning, officials say.

Manuel A. Aguilar, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6280 S. Campbell Ave., near East Bilby Road. A second man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Tucson police spokesman Officer Frank Magos.

About 2:30 a.m. police received several calls about shots being fired in the area, Magos said. Officers found two men, estimated to be in their 20s, outside an apartment complex.

Officers later learned that a third man thought to be linked to the incident was at a hospital with gunshot injuries. Those injuries are not life threatening, Magos said.

Officers believe a confrontation occurred prior to the shooting, Magos said.

No further information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.