Police ID man with gun arrested on University of Arizona campus

The University of Arizona police detained an armed man on campus Wednesday morning.

Around 9:40 a.m., UAPD received 911 calls reporting a suspicious man with a gun on campus. Officers arrived to the area and saw a man who matched the description of the suspect and attempted to make contact.

Hunter Paddlety, 22, who was identified as the suspect, ran from officers and was later found on the southeast side of the student union. Paddlety, who was observed by officers with a gun in his hands, tried to flee again, but was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Paddlety was booked into the Pima County jail and faces charges of reckless display of a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and interference or obstruction of an educational institution.

According to UAPD’s website, “Arizona Board of Regents policies 5-303 and 5-308 prohibit the use, possession, display or storage of any weapons, dangerous instruments, explosive devices, or fireworks, among other things, on The University of Arizona campus and on all land and in all buildings owned or under the control of The University of Arizona.”