Oro Valley police have identified the 40-year-old woman found dead inside a home with two young children present as Laurie Draegeth, officials say.
Police were dispatched to the home on East Brearley Drive on Feb. 12 for a service call.
When they arrived, they found Draegeth, who lived in the home, dead inside with two young children, said Carmen Trevizo, a department spokeswoman. Both of the children were unharmed.
An Oro Valley Police press release says the death was not a random act and there is no threat to the public, but detectives are investigating the death as suspicious.
Police are working with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, awaiting forensic evidence.
Police said no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.