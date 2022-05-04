Police identify woman found dead at Tucson apartment complex

Tucson police have identified the woman found dead at a south-side apartment complex on Monday night.

On May 2 just after 7 p.m., officers were requested for a welfare check in the 1100 block of East Irvington Road, near South Park Avenue, after family members entered the apartment and found Christy Kaplowitch, 44, with obvious signs of trauma. Kaplowitch was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Kaplowitch’s vehicle, a gray 2016 Ford Fiesta, Arizona license plate H4A5KF, was not found at the complex and has since been entered as stolen.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

