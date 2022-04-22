Police investigate deadly crash in Sahuarita

One person was killed in a rollover crash in Sahuarita on Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., the Sahuarita Police Department and the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on El Toro Road, east of Interstate 19. Officers and fire personnel rendered aid to an individual inside the vehicle who had stopped breathing, police said.

The road is blocked on West El Toro Road/Twin Buttes to the west at South Camino De Las Quintas and to the east at South La Villita Road, police said. It is unknown how long the road will be closed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call 911 or 520-344-7000.

