Police investigate fatal crash on Tucson's east side

Tucson police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that left one dead on the city’s east side.

On Sept. 28 at 12:35 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Old Spanish Trail after reports of a crash involving a silver 2001 Toyota RAV4, a white 2012 Ford Fiesta and a white 1999 Toyota Solara, police said.

The Tucson Fire Department took the drivers of the RAV4 and the Fiesta to St. Joseph’s Hospital for further evaluation, police said. The driver of the Solara was evaluated at the scene.

On Sept. 29, the driver of the Fiesta died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash, police said. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Officers determined that the Fiesta was eastbound on Old Spanish Trail through South Houghton Road when it was struck by the RAV4, police said. The crash caused the Fiesta to collide with the Solara.

Police said that failing to stop for a red light by the driver of the RAV4 is a major contributing factor in the collision.

No citations or charges have been issued at this time.