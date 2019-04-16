Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Monday night at 5505 S. Mission Road, according to a tweet by Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
There is no more information at this time.
.@Tucson_Police Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred late last night at 5505 S. Mission Rd. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/hLtin44hMJ— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) April 16, 2019