Tucson Police investigate a homicide on April 15, 2019, on 5505 S. Mission Road

 Tucson Police Department

Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Monday night at 5505 S. Mission Road, according to a tweet by Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line. 

There is no more information at this time.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara