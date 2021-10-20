Police investigate stabbing at park on Tucson's southwest side

Tucson Police are investigating a stabbing at Kennedy Park on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday morning.
A woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Officers were searching the park, at 3600 S. La Cholla Blvd., for the suspect.
Details are limited at this time.
