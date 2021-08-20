Police investigate stabbing death in midtown Tucson

One man died after being stabbed in a midtown Tucson home Thursday morning, officials said.

Roberto Valdez, 36, was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. Shortly after arriving, he died.

At 5:30 a.m., officers arrived at a home in the 2400 block of North Edith Boulevard, near Grant and Country Club roads, and found Valdez with obvious signs of sharp-force trauma, police said.

Police learned Valdez was involved in a physical confrontation at the home with the suspect. Investigators believe this was not a random act and are following up on leads.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.