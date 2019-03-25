Tucson police are investigating a possible stabbing at a residence in the 8800 block of East Bellevue Street where a man was transported with serious injuries, officials say.
Tucson police have blocked off the scene and are looking for a suspect, said Officer Ray Smith, a police spokesperson. Police don't have anyone in custody, but a possible male suspect left on foot. No roads have been closed, Smith said.
There is no more information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. People with any information should call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are accepted.