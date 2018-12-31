Tucson police are currently investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in his house on Sunday, officials say.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of East 28th Street near South Park Avenue for a welfare check, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
The woman who called 911 said she was supposed to meet her boyfriend for lunch at his house, but no one answered the door when she arrived. Blood was also on the ground outside of the home, the release says.
Officers forced entry and found 38-year-old Jeremiah Stoneberg with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There are currently no suspects in custody. No further information has been released in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME.