Tucson police say a man was shot and killed at a hotel on the city's south side Friday morning.
At about 6 a.m., an employee from Hilton Garden Inn, 6575 S. Country Club Road, responded to a disturbance inside a guest room.
The employee found 38-year-old Larry Santini Lopez unresponsive and called 911.
Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, a Tucson police news release said.
Detectives believe the shooting was drug related. No suspects are in custody, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.