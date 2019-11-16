Tucson police detectives are investigating a homicide near Grant Road and Country Club Road. 

Officers are investigating a homicide in the area of East Grant Road and North Country Club Road, officials said. 

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. near East Grant Road and North Loretta Drive, between North Country Club Road and North Treat Avenue, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department. When they arrived, officers found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced deceased on scene. 

Dugan said there was a house party in the 2400 block of Loretta Drive, and several people were outside where at least two people were having some sort of disagreement. After shots were fired, multiple people left the scene, he said. 

Detectives have spoken with several witnesses, but are askng anyone else with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

This story will be updated. 

