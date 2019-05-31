Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are currently investigating a homicide, officials say.
The homicide happened in the 2100 block of South Tucson Avenue, near South Country Club Road and East 36th Street, according to department spokesman Officer Frank Magos.
Magos said police responded to the area just after 12 p.m.
This story is developing. No further information was immediately available.
