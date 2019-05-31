Police are investigating a homicide in the 2100 block of South Tucson Avenue.

 Shaq Davis

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are currently investigating a homicide, officials say.

The homicide happened in the 2100 block of South Tucson Avenue, near South Country Club Road and East 36th Street, according to department spokesman Officer Frank Magos. 

Magos said police responded to the area just after 12 p.m. 

This story is developing. No further information was immediately available. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.