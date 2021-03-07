Police investigating Sunday shooting in midtown Tucson

Tucson police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Sunday afternoon near Interstate 10, officials said.

Just after noon, officers responded to the 1400 block of West Grant Road west of I-10 for reports of a shooting, Roman Acosta, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department said.

A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Acosta said.

A suspect is in custody, he said.

Grant Road was closed west of the freeway for a few hours Sunday afternoon. Police continue to investigate the shooting.

No other information was available.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.