Police investigating Sunday shooting in midtown Tucson

Tucson police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Sunday afternoon near Interstate 10, officials said.
Just after noon, officers responded to the 1400 block of West Grant Road west of I-10 for reports of a shooting, Roman Acosta, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department said.
A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Acosta said.
A suspect is in custody, he said.
Grant Road was closed west of the freeway for a few hours Sunday afternoon. Police continue to investigate the shooting.
No other information was available.
