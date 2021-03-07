 Skip to main content
Police investigating Sunday shooting in midtown Tucson
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Sunday afternoon near Interstate 10, officials said. 

Just after noon, officers responded to the 1400 block of West Grant Road west of I-10 for reports of a shooting, Roman Acosta, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department said. 

A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Acosta said. 

A suspect is in custody, he said. 

Grant Road was closed west of the freeway for a few hours Sunday afternoon. Police continue to investigate the shooting. 

No other information was available. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

