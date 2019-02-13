Oro Valley police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home with two young children present, officials say.
Police were dispatched to the home on East Brearley Drive Tuesday afternoon for a service call.
When they arrived, they found the woman's body inside with two young children, said Carmen Trevizo, a department spokeswoman. The children were unharmed.
Trevizo said there was no ongoing danger to public, but detectives are investigating the death as suspicious.
Police are working with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, awaiting forensic evidence.
Police said no arrests have been made, and they are not releasing the woman's name. The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.
The Associated Press contributed to this report