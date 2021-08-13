Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting on Tucson's southeast side

Police are looking for a suspect in a road rage incident on Tucson's southeast side in which a truck driver was shot Friday morning, officials said.
According to the Arizona Department of Safety, at 5:33 a.m., a suspect driving east on Interstate 10 in a white Toyota or Mazda, possibly a hatchback, shot a landscaping truck driver at milepost 270, near Kolb Road. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The Arizona Department of Safety is seeking information and looking for witnesses. Those with information about the incident are asked to call 911 or (520) 882-7463.
