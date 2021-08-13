 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting on Tucson's southeast side
alert top story

Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting on Tucson's southeast side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Police are looking for a suspect in a road rage incident on Tucson's southeast side in which a truck driver was shot Friday morning, officials said.

According to the Arizona Department of Safety, at 5:33 a.m., a suspect driving east on Interstate 10 in a white Toyota or Mazda, possibly a hatchback, shot a landscaping truck driver at milepost 270, near Kolb Road. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Arizona Department of Safety is seeking information and looking for witnesses. Those with information about the incident are asked to call 911 or (520) 882-7463.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News