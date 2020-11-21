 Skip to main content
Police: Man, 30, shot and killed Friday on Tucson’s west side

Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

No suspects are in custody after a shooting left a 30-year-old man dead Friday morning, Tucson police say. 

At about 6 a.m., officers were dispatched for multiple reports of shooting in the area of North Camino Santiago and West Calle Mecedora.

Officers found Morgan Tyler Brown with gunshot wounds in the 800 block of North Camino Santiago. He was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Detective believe the incident wasn’t a random act.

Police ask that anyone with information about the killing call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

