Police: Man, 30, shot and killed Friday on Tucson’s west side

No suspects are in custody after a shooting left a 30-year-old man dead Friday morning, Tucson police say.
At about 6 a.m., officers were dispatched for multiple reports of shooting in the area of North Camino Santiago and West Calle Mecedora.
Officers found Morgan Tyler Brown with gunshot wounds in the 800 block of North Camino Santiago. He was declared dead at the scene, police said.
Detective believe the incident wasn’t a random act.
Police ask that anyone with information about the killing call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.