Police: Man arrested in Phoenix in connection to summer Tucson shooting

A man was arrested in Phoenix Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal shooting in Tucson that happened in June, officials said.

Sabrina M. Arvizu, 20, was declared dead at the scene of the June 1 shooting in the 700 block of West Columbia Street, south of West Ajo Way, the Tucson Police Department said in June.

Tucson Police detectives obtained a felony warrant arrest fro the suspect, Christopher Guzman, 33, on November 6. On Tuesday, Phoenix Police Department found Guzman and took him into custody, the Tucson Police Department said.

Tucson police detectives traveled to Phoenix to interview Guzman. After the interview, Guzman was booked into Maricopa County Jail where he faces first-degree murder and second-degree murder charges, police said.

Guzman will be transported to Pima County and other felony charges from the Phoenix area are pending, police said.

On June 1, officers responded around 10 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the neighborhood and found Arvizu outside a residence with gunshot wounds, police said. First responders tried unsuccessfully to revive her.

The victim and several other guests were gathered at the residence before the shooting occurred, police said.

