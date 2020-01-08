Police: Man killed in drive-by shooting on Tucson's east side

A man was shot and killed outside his home on Tucson's east side earlier this week, officials said.

On Sunday, officers responded to the 3100 block of South Edward Avenue, near South Kolb Road and East Stella Road, for reports of a shooting, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers found a man in front of the home with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and began rendering aid. Tucson Fire medics also responded to continue rendering aid and transported the man to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he remained in critical condition until Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Thomas W. Ortenzi, 40, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Ortenzi was outside working on a vehicle when his family walked outside and found him on the ground with a gunshot wound. Several neighbors said they heard a gunshot followed by a speeding car, police said.

On Wednesday morning, the county medical examiner confirmed Ortenzi was shot.

No other information was available. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

